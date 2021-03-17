WATCH: RTA Dubai vaccinates over 20,000 bus, taxi drivers

All drivers of public transportation in Dubai have completed both of their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA Dubai) in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority set up two vaccination centers dedicated to inoculating over 20,000 of their drivers for bus, taxi, and other modes of public transportation. To date, the two centers vaccinate up to 1,500 individuals daily.

RTA Dubai’s massive COVID-19 vaccination drive began as early as January 19, with second doses injected by February 3 for the first batch.

Over 40,000 vaccine shots were injected to drivers, metro and tram operators, front-end staff, parking inspectors, and other RTA employees together with their family members.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive also covered bike delivery riders, school bus drivers, and limo drivers.