Dubai Police, RTA launch campaign to promote safe driving on fast lane

The Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), has officially launched the “Give way in the Fast Lane” campaign.

The two-month traffic safety campaign is to raise awareness among community members and motorists on the importance of giving way in the far left lane (fast lane) and limiting its use to overtaking and emergency vehicles. It also highlights the importance of using indicators when changing lanes, as well as the importance of keeping a safe distance between vehicles to avoid collisions.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, praised the vital role played by the RTA in terms of continuous cooperation and high-level coordination with all concerned parties to ensure enhancing the infrastructure of the Emirate of Dubai at various levels. He emphasized the Dubai Police’s keenness on strengthening joint work with the RTA to achieve the objectives aimed at spreading happiness and enhancing the sense of security and traffic safety among community members. “The Campaign aims at reaching the highest level of traffic safety by controlling road safety and security, reducing accidents and preventing aggressive driving behaviours,” he added.

RELATED STORY: KNOW THE LAW: AED1,000 fine; 12 black points for beating the red light in UAE

Lt. Gen. Al Marri stressed the importance of ensuring road safety and giving way to other drivers who wish to overtake and police patrols, ambulance so they could attend to emergency cases as soon as possible and save lives.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said that the Authority partners with Dubai Police to launch the “Give Way in the Fast Lane” campaign to raise traffic awareness among motorists. “The Campaign is one of many joint events that RTA and Dubai Police have carried out to achieve the strategic objective of maintaining traffic safety across Dubai by implementing procedures and launching campaigns to inform road users,” he added.

H.E Al Tayer affirmed that the Authority is keen on supporting traffic safety efforts in Dubai which enjoys a high-quality infrastructure of roads and transportation means as per the highest international specifications and standards. He indicated that the efforts of joint development and cooperation have contributed to reducing the rate of road accident deaths to its lowest rates across the emirate.

H.E Al Tayer further stated that the RTA had conducted studies and benchmarking with the best international practices in Germany, the United States of America and Australia on the proper use of the fast lane and speed limits on all roads across the emirate.

READ ON: KNOW THE LAW: Dh400 fine, four black points for not maintaining safe distance in UAE roads

H.E Al Tayer reaffirmed that the technical specifications for determining the speed limits on Dubai’s roads are the best in the world, as well as the curricula available at the emirate’s driving training institutes contain clear and detailed lessons that emphasize keeping the left lane of the road vacant except for overtaking.

H.E Al Tayer also urged drivers to adhere to traffic laws and regulations to avoid violations, and expressed confidence in road users who are always keen to avoid traffic accidents and promote healthy traffic behaviours that project the civil image of Dubai.

It is worth noting that the “Give way in the Fast Lane” campaign, is part of Dubai Police’s strategic awareness campaigns that seek to enhance the emirate’s safety and security. Furthermore, the Ministerial Resolution No. (179) of 2017 on the Rules and Procedures for Traffic Control authorizes police officers to issue an AED 400 and 4 black points traffic fine against motorists who fail to give priority to vehicles coming from the back or the left side of the road. As well as AED 400 traffic fines against motorists who fail to keep a safe distance between their vehicles and the vehicle in front.