WATCH: Dubai RTA begins COVID-19 vaccine drive for 30,000 drivers together with families

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA Dubai) has set up a massive in house COVID-19 vaccination facility aimed at inoculating around 30,000 of its drivers, employees and their families in the emirate.

RTA Dubai launched the facility in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority with 30 vaccination counters including several areas dedicated for women that began on February 8.

RELATED STORY: Dubai begins home COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens

The newly-opened facility manages to vaccinate around 150 employees and their family members per hour, with the aim to reach around 1,200 – 1,500 jabs per day.

This is in line with Dubai’s aim to inoculate at least 50% of the adult population by the end of March 2021.

READ ON: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines now available in Dubai for these groups

Watch the video here: