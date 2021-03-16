Ras Al Khaimah issues measures on iftar, family gatherings for Ramadan 2021

Residents in Ras Al Khaimah are not allowed to distribute Iftar meals to the public this Ramadan 2021 to avoid crowding, as part of the emirate’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police released guidelines on precautionary and preventive measures for the holy month, which specifies that Iftar distribution is banned inside or in front of restaurants, and is limited only to residential labor complexes.

Restaurants are only allowed to sell regular meals with strict adherance to preventive measures.

Iftar tents, hosting iftar at public places to share food, and distributing iftar meals in front of private homes have also been banned.

People are also not allowed to gather when they dine during Iftar. A distance of two meters between two people will be strictly enforced, and residents will be required to wear masks whenever they aren’t eating.

Those who wish to share iftar meals and/or contribute during Ramadan are advised to coordinate with the authorities who will lead them to the proper channels.

All iftar meals should be placed in boxes or bags which are tightly closed.

Restaurant management are also mandated to ensure that their cooks and service providers are in good health, and to enforce strict implementation of the country’s health guidelines such as wearing masks and gloves.