President Rodrigo Duterte: Dismantling oligarchs ‘one thing I will treasure in my heart’

President Rodrigo Duterte relishes his success in bringing down the oligarchs as one of his feats in office.

In a visit in Cagayan de Oro City on Friday, the President said he boldly called them out since he is confident that he has no corruption issues.

“Don’t fool with me like that because I’ve been sincere. Me? Corrupt? Even if you turn me upside down, you won’t be able to find anything about corruption. This is why I can go against the oligarchs,” he said.

According to the President, he was the only one who brought them down.

He also added that he will not be running scared since he will no longer be eligible for reelection.

He highlighted his victory against the oligarchs as he also mentioned his conflict with ABS-CBN network and two Metro Manila concessionaires.

He earlier lashed out on two water companies over alleged onerous provisions of the supply agreement, including passing income taxes to consumers, which he claimed violated the country’s graft law.

Duterte said he cursed them on TV and radio and even told them that he will put them all in jail.

The President also admitted his involvement in shutting down ABS-CBN network.

He also mentioned the controversial disposal of the loans made by the Lopez-affiliated companies with the state-owned Development Bank of the Philippines. (ES)