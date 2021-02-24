Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BREAKING: Shooting incident occurs at Ever Gotesco Mall

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The Quezon City Police department has confirmed that a shooting incident took place at Ever Gotesco Mall in Quezon City.

Details of the incident remain vague at the moment but Senator Dick Gordon said that they have dispatched medical teams from the Philippine Red Cross.

Initial reports said that the shooting incident was the result of an ongoing buy-bust operation. At least two PNP personnel were reportedly wounded.

“We have confirmed reports of a shootout that happened earlier outside of Ever Commonwealth. We have secured all access to the mall so all shoppers are safe inside,” Ever Gotesco Mall said in a statement.

“Our priority right now is to ensure the safety of the employees and the public. The management is closely coordinating with the PNP of the current situation. Please bear with us as we allow the authorities to handle the situation,” the statement added.

The mall appealed for everyone’s cooperation to exercise caution in sharing unconfirmed information online.

This is a developing story. (TDT)

Here’s a video clip posted by netizen Romel Perez:

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of #ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 93,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 24

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 93,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of February 24

5 mins ago
Photo of IKEA building sa Pasay ipinasilip

IKEA building sa Pasay ipinasilip

16 mins ago
Photo of Two workers face trial in Dubai after stealing from their workplace 

Two workers face trial in Dubai after stealing from their workplace 

26 mins ago
Photo of UAE establishes executive office to combat money laundering, terrorist financing

UAE establishes executive office to combat money laundering, terrorist financing

45 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close