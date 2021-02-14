Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Hope Probe transmits first picture of Mars

Staff Report 54 mins ago

Hope Probe has captured a breath-taking photo of the red planet in its first image shared to the public today, February 14.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, shared the transmitted image through Twitter, stating that it was taken approximately 25,000 km above the red planet’s surface.

“The first picture of Mars captured by the first-ever Arab probe in history, 25,000 km above the Red Planet’s surface,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces stated that the photo marks a ‘defining moment’ for UAE’s history.

“The transmission of the Hope Probe’s first image of Mars is a defining moment in our history and marks the UAE joining advanced nations involved in space exploration. We hope this mission will lead to new discoveries about Mars which will benefit humanity,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

