Dubai closes two sports centers, fines seven others following COVID-19 violations

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy have issued two closures, seven fines and six warnings for sports establishments for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines.

The development comes as the authorities continue to inspect sports institutions and events to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, the emirate has announced that activities that lead to large gatherings in the emirate will be temporarily suspended until February 28.

The new circular from Dubai Tourism specified that brunches, where families and individuals mix and gather for buffets, have been suspended across hotels and restaurants.

In addition, parties on yachts have been limited to 10 people only, down from 50 per cent capacity weeks prior.

Here are the regulations to follow, as per a tweet from the Dubai Government Media Office:

– 50% reduction in capacity of indoor seated venues including cinemas,entertainment&sports venues.
– Malls to operate at 70% capacity
– Hotels to operate at 70% capacity; new bookings should comply.
– Capacity of swimming pools&private beaches in hotels to be limited to 70%.
– Restaurants and cafes required to close by 1:00AM
– Pubs and bars are ordered to temporarily close

Authorities also remind the public to strictly follow social distancing measures and wearing of face masks at public places.

