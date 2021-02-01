COVID-19: Malls, hotels in Dubai to operate at 70% capacity, as emirate updates restrictions from February 2

Malls and hotels in Dubai have been ordered to strictly follow reduced capacity of up to 70% only, following a rise of violations of preventive measures that lead to an increase in number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the past few days.

The Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has updated the list of precautionary measures applicable for the entire emirate starting from February 2 to 28.

Here are the regulations to follow, as per a tweet from the Dubai Government Media Office:

– 50% reduction in capacity of indoor seated venues including cinemas,entertainment&sports venues.

– Malls to operate at 70% capacity

– Hotels to operate at 70% capacity; new bookings should comply.

– Capacity of swimming pools&private beaches in hotels to be limited to 70%.

– Restaurants and cafes required to close by 1:00AM

Authorities also remind the public to strictly follow social distancing measures and wearing of face masks at public places.

Individuals and establishments found violating these rules face tougher penalties for deliberately disregarding preventive measures.

The Public is likewise encouraged to report violations by individuals or entities through Dubai Police’s Call Centre 901 or Police Eye service through Dubai Police App.