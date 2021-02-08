Dubai begins home COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens

Dubai on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, has begun its home COVID-19 vaccination drive for the elderly to ensure that they get easy access to the vaccine.

This means senior citizens can now receive their COVID-19 jabs at the comforts of their homes, as part of the initiative launched by the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The DHA said it has made arrangements for senior citizens registered under the CDA to receive the vaccine at their homes.

This campaign gives priority to senior citizens who are living alone in Dubai, registrants in the CDA’s ‘Live’ homecare program, and those who possess the ‘Thukher’ card.

It also has a special focus on individuals with co-morbidities and those at high risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19.

According to CDA, the first phase of the campaign is expected to provide jabs to 8,000 senior citizens.