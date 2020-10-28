Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE among top 10 safest countries worldwide this 2020

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

The UAE has ranked among the top 10 nations with the highest law and order index, signifying that residents feel secure and safe in the country.

In the 2020 Global Law and Order spearheaded by Gallup, the UAE is tied in with several other countries with an aggregate score of 92.

RELATED STORY: Tourism chief: Abu Dhabi one of ‘safest destinations in the world’

This score is based on several factors, including the residents’ feelings of personal safety, confidence with the local police force, incidents of assault, theft, and others.

Higher scores mean that a higher proportion of the population feels more secure.

READ ON: Abu Dhabi hailed as world’s safest city

Singapore and Turkmenistan tied in at first with 97. This is followed by China at 94, with Kuwait and Iceland tied in with 93 each. UAE’s score of 92 is tied with fellow countries such as Norway, Austria, Switzerland, and Uzbekistan.

The UAE also scored 92 on rankings of countries/areas where people feel the safest even when walking alone.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Lootah breaks ground on Ewan Retail—the newest lifestyle hub of Dubai Investment Park

Lootah breaks ground on Ewan Retail—the newest lifestyle hub of Dubai Investment Park

46 mins ago
Photo of Dubai expat jailed for possession of vape filters with cannabis liquids

Dubai expat jailed for possession of vape filters with cannabis liquids

1 hour ago
Photo of Tourism director Jeff Ortega draws flak for introducing Bongbong Marcos as Vice President

Tourism director Jeff Ortega draws flak for introducing Bongbong Marcos as Vice President

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, active cases in UAE down to 3,000+

COVID-19: UAE reports over 2,000 recoveries in one day, active cases in UAE down to 3,000+

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close