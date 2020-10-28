UAE among top 10 safest countries worldwide this 2020

The UAE has ranked among the top 10 nations with the highest law and order index, signifying that residents feel secure and safe in the country.

In the 2020 Global Law and Order spearheaded by Gallup, the UAE is tied in with several other countries with an aggregate score of 92.

This score is based on several factors, including the residents’ feelings of personal safety, confidence with the local police force, incidents of assault, theft, and others.

Higher scores mean that a higher proportion of the population feels more secure.

Singapore and Turkmenistan tied in at first with 97. This is followed by China at 94, with Kuwait and Iceland tied in with 93 each. UAE’s score of 92 is tied with fellow countries such as Norway, Austria, Switzerland, and Uzbekistan.

The UAE also scored 92 on rankings of countries/areas where people feel the safest even when walking alone.