Dubai Police gives out special gifts to 51 children of inmates

Around 51 children of female inmates have enjoyed special gifts and quality time together since January 2020 through an initiative by Dubai Police.

The ‘You Made Me Happy’ initiative provided toys, clothing, and food coupons to the kids and families – a program spearheaded by the Protection of Children and Women Department at the Dubai Police, in collaboration with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions.

Lieutenant Colonel Jamila Al Zaabi, director of female prison at the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, said that the kids enjoyed their time with their mothers at several areas including a play hall, kindergarten, and the dining hall.

“This initiative promotes values of tolerance and love. It boosts the Dubai Police’s humanitarian role and reflects the positive joint efforts between different sectors in society,” said Lt. Col. Al Zaabi.

Launched since 2014, the ‘You Made Me Happy’ initiative has lifted the spirits of hundreds of children and mothers.

“We make sure that the children spend quality time with their mothers and have a good time while staying safe and adhering to the precautionary measures against Covid-19,” said Lt. Col. Al Zaabi.

