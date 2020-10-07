FACTCHECK: Police report reveals motive for suicide of 3rd year Pinoy college student

A 21-year-old 3rd year college student hanged himself after worrying that his family would not be able to afford a laptop necessary for him to pursue his studies through online classes.

According to Major Bonifacio Lucerna, chief of Sagbayan Police Station, the victim, a resident of Sagbayan town in Bohol, committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday morning.

The victim was taking up Bachelor of Technical Livelihood Education at Bohol Island State University (BISU) – Clarin Campus.

Based on the police report obtained by The Filipino Times, investigators discovered that the student was living alone in another house away from his parents.



The victim went home on Monday, Oct. 5, after attending an online class.

The suicide incident was discovered by the victim’s father at 10 a.m. the next day, October 6. He found his son already lifeless with a nylon tied around his neck.

Before the incident, the victim asked for a laptop to be used for his online class, but his parents told him they needed time to look for money.

The parents are farmers residing in the village of San Isidro, at least 5km from the town proper.

Lucerna said subsequent investigation revealed that there were no indications of foul play behind the student’s death.

“No foul play relative to the death of the victim except of the strangulation of his neck,” Lucerna quoted a medical report from the municipal health officer.

FACT CHECK: A number of social media posts say that the victim killed himself after his teacher refused to accept his late project, as opposed to the details in the police report. Due to these unverified reports, netizens are lashing at the teacher for the supposed “inconsiderate” behavior towards the victim.

For those who are in emotional crisis and in need of immediate assistance, you may contact the 24/7 HOPELINE at: (02) 804-HOPE (4673), 0917 558 HOPE (4673), 2919 (toll-free number for all GLOBE and TM subscribers).

