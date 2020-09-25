Latest News

UAE introduces equal pay for men and women in private sector

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

The UAE has introduced a law ensuring an equal pay for men and women working in the private sector starting September 25.

The state news agency (WAM) reported that this would be implemented for female workers to receive the same salary like their male counterparts.

Under the new law, female employees shall receive wages equal to that of males if they perform the same work, or another of equal value, said the report.

The Decree of Federal Law No. 06 for 2020 was issued by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The decree stated: “Female employees shall receive wages equal to that of males if they perform the same work, or another of equal value. The procedures, controls and standards necessary for evaluating work of equal value will be set under a decision to be issued by the Cabinet, based on a proposal from the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.”

The UAE currently leads the countries in the Middle East working to bridge the gender pay gap, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report in 2020.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation believes that the new amendments will help strengthen the country’s efforts in the regional and international status for upholding gender equality.

