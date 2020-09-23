Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED100,000 fine for selling liquor without license in UAE

Authorities remind residents in Abu Dhabi and the UAE that they are not allowed to re-sell liquor that they have purchased from licensed liquor shops.

Individuals caught selling and/or re-selling alcoholic beverages will be fined AED100,000 for their first offense, which doubles to AED200,000 for the second offense as per the guidelines from Circular no. 67 of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi.

Selling to minors aged less than 21 will be subject to an AED40,000 fine for the first offense, AED60,000 for the second offense and AED80,000 from the third offense onwards.

Individuals who smuggle and/or transport liquor outside the UAE without required licenses as well as those who produce alcoholic beverages at home will immediately face court proceedings.

Earlier, the DCT-Abu Dhabi has announced that both residents and tourists no longer need alcohol licenses to purchase liquor, following the adhere to the requirements.

