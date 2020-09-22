LOOK: Requirements to purchase alcohol without license in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT-Abu Dhabi), in its circular no. 67 dated September 15, announced that all tourists and residents in Abu Dhabi can now purchase liquor from licensed retail shops in the capital even without possessing an alcohol license as part of its overall objective to develop and improve quality standards of the tourism industry in the capital.

Authorities have outlined the following requirements for those who plan to purchase alcoholic beverages:

– The consumer must be 21 years old.

– The purchase is for personal consumption only and not for resale to others or storage.

– The alcoholic beverages are consumed in private homes or inside licensed areas

“We would like to announce the cancellation of alcohol licenses for individuals, where residents and tourists will be permitted to buy and possess alcohol from licensed retail shops,” said the circular.

Dubai and other emirates in the UAE have yet to announce any updated measures regarding alcohol license requirements.

