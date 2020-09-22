Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Requirements to purchase alcohol without license in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi (DCT-Abu Dhabi), in its circular no. 67 dated September 15, announced that all tourists and residents in Abu Dhabi can now purchase liquor from licensed retail shops in the capital even without possessing an alcohol license as part of its overall objective to develop and improve quality standards of the tourism industry in the capital.

Authorities have outlined the following requirements for those who plan to purchase alcoholic beverages:

– The consumer must be 21 years old.
– The purchase is for personal consumption only and not for resale to others or storage.
– The alcoholic beverages are consumed in private homes or inside licensed areas

READ ON: These are the top 3 things needed to do to decrease chances of getting COVID-19, according to doctors

“We would like to announce the cancellation of alcohol licenses for individuals, where residents and tourists will be permitted to buy and possess alcohol from licensed retail shops,” said the circular.

Dubai and other emirates in the UAE have yet to announce any updated measures regarding alcohol license requirements.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19: Only 10 family members, relatives allowed in gatherings; buffet prohibited

Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

Photo of Sharjah Police catch gang of 9 Asians behind AED 96,000 (Php127,000) phone scam

Sharjah Police catch gang of 9 Asians behind AED 96,000 (Php127,000) phone scam

2 hours ago
Photo of 3 dead, 3 injured in Abu Dhabi bus crash due to dense fog

3 dead, 3 injured in Abu Dhabi bus crash due to dense fog

3 hours ago
Photo of RULE-BREAKERS: Four establishments fined in Dubai for violations on physical distancing and mask wearing

RULE-BREAKERS: Four establishments fined in Dubai for violations on physical distancing and mask wearing

3 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Abu Dhabi issues guidelines for Spa reopenings

LOOK: Abu Dhabi issues guidelines for Spa reopenings

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close