Dubai shuts down crowded restaurant in Satwa

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

A restaurant in Satwa has been shut down by the Dubai Economy on Thursday, September 10.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the agency said the restaurant was ordered by the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector to close up shop after people thronged to their free-meal distribution.

The restaurant failed to implement physical distancing as well as wearing of face masks among the crowd.


The Dubai Economy also imposed a fine on a fitness center for violating health measures.

Its reception was found to be violating physical distancing and employees showed lack of commitment to wearing masks, it said.


CCCP has been doing daily inspections to check the compliance of establishments to current policies.

As per the latest bulletin, 578 stores were found to be fully compliant with the precautionary measures and guidelines.

The Dubai Economy reaffirmed that “any excesses or non-compliance that pose a risk or harm in any way will be dealt with firmly and would be held liable.”

They also encourage consumers to report establishments violating heath protocols.

