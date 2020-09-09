Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Dubai Metro ride experience, as it celebrates 11 years

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, shared a quick video clip as he rode the Dubai Metro – which is celebrating its 11th year of operations today, September 9.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed’s Instagram story shows the Crown Prince wearing his face mask and riding the metro with a time lapse video of its journey across the rails.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai inaugurated the world’s first and longest driverless Metro system, which took off in September 9, 2009, at exactly 9:09:09 pm.

Dubai Metro has served over 1.7 billion passengers for over 11 years – a milestone of the UAE’s transportation sector as it continues serving the public for many more years to come.

