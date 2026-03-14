US offers $10 million reward for information on Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

The United States Department of State has offered a $10 million reward for information about Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and several other senior Iranian officials.

In a statement released, the State Department said the reward is part of its Rewards for Justice Program, which provides financial incentives for intelligence leading to the capture or prosecution of individuals wanted by the United States.

Aside from Khamenei, Washington is seeking information about Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, and two other officials from Khamenei’s office.

The reward website also lists four additional officials, including the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the secretary of Iran’s defense council, though their names and photos were not disclosed.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which plans, organizes and executes terrorism around the world,” the State Department said.

Authorities urged individuals with information to send tips through secure channels such as Tor or Signal, noting that informants could be eligible for relocation and a monetary reward.

The announcement comes after Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded his father, Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed along with several top Iranian officials during joint US and Israeli strikes that began on February 28.

The younger Khamenei, believed to have been injured during the strikes, has not appeared publicly since but released his first statement.

Meanwhile, Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Iranian officials have repeatedly denied accusations that the country sponsors terrorism, calling such claims politically motivated.