Trump threatens Iran with ‘very hard’ strike, considers expanding targets

United States President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that Iran could face a powerful new wave of U.S. military strikes, saying the country would be hit “very hard” and that additional targets were under consideration.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump declared that the United States was weighing the possibility of expanding its attacks to new areas and groups within Iran.

“Today Iran will be hit very hard!” Trump wrote.

He added that locations and groups previously not considered for military action were now “under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death” because of what he described as Iran’s “bad behavior.”

The remarks came as tensions in the Middle East escalated further following days of conflict involving Iran, Israel, and U.S. forces.

Trump also claimed that Iran had apologized to neighboring Middle Eastern countries and promised it would stop attacking them.

“Iran, which is being beat to hell, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore,” Trump wrote, attributing the move to sustained U.S. and Israeli military pressure.

However, Iran’s leadership struck a defiant tone.

In a televised address on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the country would never surrender, despite ongoing strikes and pressure from Washington and its allies.

“They will take their dreams of our unconditional surrender to the grave,” Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian leader spoke a day after Trump insisted that the United States would not negotiate with Tehran unless it agreed to an “unconditional surrender.”

Iran has been under an interim leadership structure since the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei last week. A three-person council currently holds power while the country prepares to appoint a successor.

The council includes Pezeshkian, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, and senior cleric Alireza Arafi.

The conflict has intensified in recent days, with Iran continuing to exchange strikes with Israel and launching retaliatory attacks toward several Gulf nations.