Turkish man fined for emotional abuse after calling ex-wife “chubby”

A Turkish court has fined a man for emotionally abusing his ex-wife after he referred to her as “Tombik”, a Turkish term meaning “Chubby”, and sent her threatening text messages.

The ruling, handed down by a court in Usak, western Turkey, found that the nickname and a series of hostile messages caused emotional distress and contributed to the breakdown of the couple’s marriage.

Court documents showed that the woman, who shares children with her ex-husband, filed for divorce on grounds of emotional abuse.

She presented text messages containing phrases such as “Get away, I do not want to see you,” and “Let the devil see your face.” She also accused him of pressuring her for money to cover his father’s medical expenses.

The man, meanwhile, filed a countersuit accusing his wife of infidelity, a claim that was later dismissed after an investigation revealed that the person he suspected was merely delivering a book.

The court concluded that the husband’s repeated insults, threats, and financial demands amounted to “emotional and economic violence.” It ordered him to pay both material and moral compensation to his ex-wife, though the exact amount was not disclosed.

Under Turkish law, actions or words that attack a person’s dignity, including through messages, are punishable by up to two years in prison and a fine.

