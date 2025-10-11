GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Doha customs foils attempt to smuggle meth concealed in fishing line spools

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo27 mins ago

The Air Cargo Customs Department in Doha intercepted an attempt to smuggle methamphetamine, locally known as ‘Shabu’, after a customs inspector flagged a suspicious postal parcel.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered the narcotics concealed in a sophisticated manner inside fishing line spools. The total weight of the seized substance was approximately 1.316 kilograms.

Officials did not disclose the sender or recipient of the parcel but emphasized that vigilance and strict inspection procedures helped prevent the smuggling attempt.

