Israeli PM Netanyahu nominates U.S President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 mins ago

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had sent a letter to the Nobel Prize Committee nominating U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Netanyahu made the announcement during a meeting with Trump at the White House, where the U.S. leader is expected to push Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza.

“I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It’s nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved,” Netanyahu told Trump.

Netanyahu credited Trump for his role in brokering the Abraham Accords, which normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab nations, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

“Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful,” Trump said.

The U.S. President has previously been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and has consistently argued that his efforts merit the recognition. However, he has never received the award. Trump has alleged that the Nobel Committee is intentionally overlooking him due to political bias.

