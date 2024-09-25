UAE President visits children’s hospital in Washington

The UAE President, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, dropped by a children’s hospital during his official visit to Washington D.C.

During his visit to The National Children’s Hospital, His Highness met senior officials, medical staff, and numerous specialist departments. He also met Emirati children who were receiving treatment at the hospital.

The National Children’s Hospital has been receiving support from the UAE for the longest time. Moreover, the hospital’s Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgical Innovation was sponsored by the UAE through a $150 million gift.

The hospital was also able to establish its Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus, thanks to the UAE’s sponsorship of $30 million.

During the UAE President’s tour of the hospital, he was briefed on the hospital’s pioneering work in pediatric surgery and healthcare. The briefing included information on the hospital’s Cardiac Intensive Care Unit Command Center, which uses artificial intelligence techniques to monitor patients and identify critical events, such as cardiac arrests.

The hospital also uses a miniature pacemaker, one of the latest groundbreaking innovations developed at the Sheikh Zayed Institute. The miniature pacemaker’s very first prototype was in 2019, and with the help of the UAE’s investment, this device has been used in over 40 pediatric patients, including five newborns.

Thanks to the Command Center, surgeons and cardiologists can provide telemedicine consultations with doctors globally, including those in Abu Dhabi and at the UAE field hospital in Gaza.

His Highness wished for a speedy recovery for the patients and prayed that they would soon be able to return home. Meanwhile, the children and their families thanked the UAE President for visiting them and for the care they are receiving.

His Highness was accompanied on the visit by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States of America.