Record-breaking heat: 2023 emerges as hottest year in history

2023 was officially the Earth’s hottest year of all time! Can you feel the heat rising?

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) report that 2023 not only stands as the warmest year in their 174-year climate record but also surpasses all previous records by a significant margin.

NOAA Chief Scientist Dr. Sarah Kapnick said: “A warming planet means we need to be prepared for the impacts of climate change that are happening here and now, like extreme weather events that become both more frequent and severe.”

“We will continue to see records broken and extreme events grow until emissions go to zero,” Kapnick said. “Government policy can address both emissions, but also actions to reduce climate impacts by building resilience.”

In 2023, the Antarctic sea’s ice coverage dropped to a record low, proving the effects of climate change.