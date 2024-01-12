LIST: Countries for Philippine passport holders to visit visa-free, with visa on arrival in 2024

The Philippines has recently risen in its rank in the latest Henley Passport Index for the world’s most powerful passport. Climbing to the 73rd place, this global ranking grants Philippine passport holders access to 69 countries without a visa or with a visa on arrival.

Although the country lags behind its Asian neighbors, with Japan and Singapore securing the first place with access to 194 countries, Philippine passport holders can still enjoy traveling to exciting places with those 69 visa-free countries.

Below is the complete list of countries Filipinos can visit visa-free in 2024:

Asia

Brunei Cambodia Hong Kong Indonesia Kazakhstan Laos Macau Malaysia Mongolia Myanmar Singapore Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Vietnam

Africa

Cote d’Ivoire Morocco Rwanda Senegal The Gambia

Americas

Bolivia Brazil Colombia Costa Rica Peru Suriname

Caribbean

Barbados Dominica Haiti St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Middle East

Israel Palestinian Territories

Oceania

Cook Islands Fiji Kiribati Micronesia Niue Vanuatu

Meanwhile, here is the complete list of countries that grants visa on arrival:

Asia

Kyrgyzstan Maldives Nepal Timor-Leste

Africa

Burundi Cape Verde Islands Comoro Islands Djibouti Ethiopia Guinea-Bissau Madagascar Malawi Mauritania Mauritius Mozambique Seychelles Somalia Tanzania Togo Uganda

Americas

Nicaragua

Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda St. Lucia Trinidad and Tobago

Middle East

Armenia Iran

Oceania

Marshall Islands Palau Islands Papua New Guinea Samoa Tuvalu

Additionally, Filipinos can visit the following countries that only require Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA):