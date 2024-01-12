GlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

LIST: Countries for Philippine passport holders to visit visa-free, with visa on arrival in 2024

The Philippines has recently risen in its rank in the latest Henley Passport Index for the world’s most powerful passport. Climbing to the 73rd place, this global ranking grants Philippine passport holders access to 69 countries without a visa or with a visa on arrival.

Although the country lags behind its Asian neighbors, with Japan and Singapore securing the first place with access to 194 countries, Philippine passport holders can still enjoy traveling to exciting places with those 69 visa-free countries.

Below is the complete list of countries Filipinos can visit visa-free in 2024:

Asia

  1. Brunei
  2. Cambodia
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Indonesia
  5. Kazakhstan
  6. Laos
  7. Macau
  8. Malaysia
  9. Mongolia
  10. Myanmar
  11. Singapore
  12. Taiwan
  13. Tajikistan
  14. Thailand
  15. Vietnam

Africa

  1. Cote d’Ivoire
  2. Morocco
  3. Rwanda
  4. Senegal
  5. The Gambia

Americas

  1. Bolivia
  2. Brazil
  3. Colombia
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Peru
  6. Suriname

Caribbean

  1. Barbados
  2. Dominica
  3. Haiti
  4. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Middle East

  1. Israel
  2. Palestinian Territories

Oceania

  1. Cook Islands
  2. Fiji
  3. Kiribati
  4. Micronesia
  5. Niue
  6. Vanuatu

Meanwhile, here is the complete list of countries that grants visa on arrival:

Asia

  1. Kyrgyzstan 
  2. Maldives 
  3. Nepal 
  4. Timor-Leste

Africa

  1. Burundi 
  2. Cape Verde Islands 
  3. Comoro Islands 
  4. Djibouti 
  5. Ethiopia 
  6. Guinea-Bissau
  7. Madagascar 
  8. Malawi 
  9. Mauritania
  10. Mauritius
  11. Mozambique 
  12. Seychelles 
  13. Somalia 
  14. Tanzania
  15. Togo
  16. Uganda 

Americas

  1. Nicaragua

Caribbean

  1. Antigua and Barbuda
  2. St. Lucia
  3. Trinidad and Tobago

Middle East

  1. Armenia
  2. Iran

Oceania

  1. Marshall Islands 
  2. Palau Islands
  3. Papua New Guinea 
  4. Samoa 
  5. Tuvalu

Additionally, Filipinos can visit the following countries that only require Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA):

  1. Pakistan
  2. Sri Lanka
  3. Kenya

