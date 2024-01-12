LIST: Countries for Philippine passport holders to visit visa-free, with visa on arrival in 2024

The Philippines has recently risen in its rank in the latest Henley Passport Index for the world’s most powerful passport. Climbing to the 73rd place, this global ranking grants Philippine passport holders access to 69 countries without a visa or with a visa on arrival.
Although the country lags behind its Asian neighbors, with Japan and Singapore securing the first place with access to 194 countries, Philippine passport holders can still enjoy traveling to exciting places with those 69 visa-free countries.
Below is the complete list of countries Filipinos can visit visa-free in 2024:
Asia
- Brunei
- Cambodia
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Kazakhstan
- Laos
- Macau
- Malaysia
- Mongolia
- Myanmar
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Vietnam
Africa
- Cote d’Ivoire
- Morocco
- Rwanda
- Senegal
- The Gambia
Americas
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Peru
- Suriname
Caribbean
- Barbados
- Dominica
- Haiti
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Middle East
- Israel
- Palestinian Territories
Oceania
- Cook Islands
- Fiji
- Kiribati
- Micronesia
- Niue
- Vanuatu
Meanwhile, here is the complete list of countries that grants visa on arrival:
Asia
- Kyrgyzstan
- Maldives
- Nepal
- Timor-Leste
Africa
- Burundi
- Cape Verde Islands
- Comoro Islands
- Djibouti
- Ethiopia
- Guinea-Bissau
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Seychelles
- Somalia
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Uganda
Americas
- Nicaragua
Caribbean
- Antigua and Barbuda
- St. Lucia
- Trinidad and Tobago
Middle East
- Armenia
- Iran
Oceania
- Marshall Islands
- Palau Islands
- Papua New Guinea
- Samoa
- Tuvalu
Additionally, Filipinos can visit the following countries that only require Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA):
- Pakistan
- Sri Lanka
- Kenya