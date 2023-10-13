Giant hole in earth’s ozone layer found over antarctica – three times bigger than Brazil

The Copernicus Sentinel satellite, operated by the European Space Agency (ESA), has identified an enormous hole in the Earth’s ozone layer above Antarctica. This colossal gap, scientifically referred to as an “ozone depleted area,” measures a staggering 26 million square kilometers – approximately three times the size of Brazil.

The satellite’s recording, taken on September 15, astonished Claus Zehner, the mission manager at ESA, who described it as one of the largest ozone holes ever observed. The satellite meticulously measures trace gases in the atmosphere, offering valuable insights into the state of the ozone and climate. Notably, this year’s ozone hole emerged earlier than usual and expanded considerably, according to Zehner.

Despite the concerns surrounding ozone depletion, experts believe this occurrence is unlikely to exacerbate warming on the surface of Antarctica. Zehner emphasized that it’s not a significant concern for climate change.

The ozone layer is a vital stratospheric gas that acts as a protective shield, absorbing harmful ultraviolet radiation. This shield plays a crucial role in safeguarding both human health and ecosystems from the adverse effects of excessive UV exposure. The shielding effect of the ozone layer contributes to reducing rates of skin cancer, as most skin cancers result from prolonged UV radiation.

The size of the ozone hole over Antarctica varies annually, opening in August and closing again in November or December. Zehner explained that this phenomenon is influenced by the Earth’s rotation, which generates special winds over the enclosed landmass of Antarctica. These winds create a microclimate, forming a shield over Antarctica and preventing it from mixing with the surrounding air. When the winds subside, the ozone hole naturally closes.

One possible explanation for this year’s substantial ozone hole could be linked to volcanic eruptions at Hunga Tongan in Tonga that occurred between December 2022 and January 2023.

These eruptions, unlike typical volcanic emissions, released copious amounts of water vapor into the stratosphere, affecting the ozone layer through chemical reactions. The water vapor contained elements such as bromine and iodine, which can further deplete the ozone.

While this year’s Antarctic ozone hole appears to be a result of natural factors, it’s crucial to note that human activities were identified as the primary cause of ozone depletion in the 1970s. Chemicals known as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), widely used in various applications, released chlorine into the stratosphere, leading to ozone depletion.

Recognizing the significance of this issue, the world took swift action. In 1987, the Montreal Protocol was established to phase out the production of harmful substances responsible for ozone depletion.

The protocol’s success is evident in the subsequent reduction in the size of ozone holes once these ozone-depleting emissions were effectively controlled.