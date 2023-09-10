Elon Musk and Grimes welcome third child, name revealed

Tesla founder Elon Musk and musician Grimes have welcomed their third child, whose unique name has been unveiled as Techno Mechanicus, with the nickname Tau. The revelation comes from a report in The New York Times, sourced from Musk’s upcoming biography by journalist Walter Isaacson, set to release on September 12.

Elon Musk himself confirmed the name on Twitter, adding some context. In response to a tweet discussing Musk and Grimes’ three children, he shared, “Tau Techno Mechanicus. Circumference/Diameter.” For those curious, Tau is a mathematical term representing the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, equivalent to twice the value of Pi.

This unusual choice of name has generated considerable attention and a wave of congratulations on social media.

Grimes and Elon Musk began their relationship in 2018 and were together for approximately three years before parting ways.

In a recent interview with Wired, Grimes described her time with Musk as “special” and mentioned that she learned a great deal from him. She also praised Musk’s leadership and engineering prowess, particularly in the context of SpaceX, saying it was like a “master class.”

Despite their romantic separation, Grimes and Musk remain on good terms, with Grimes referring to him as her “best friend and the love of her life.”