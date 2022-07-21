From PH to South Korea: Pinoy shares experience in first visa-free flight

During his trip, he also visited the Hani Lavander Farm.
“Every June, the areas around Eocheon-ri in Goseong-gun are covered with the purple lavender fields. During this season, many local and international visitors attend the annual Goseong Lavender Festival,” shared Jeman.
“In Gangwon, you can find some of the film locations of popular Koreanovela “Goblin” and “Winter Sonata”, and BTS’ album cover shoots. But my favorite is the ARTE Museum in Gangwon Province, South Korea and this is now my favorite museum to date! One hour is not enough to stroll kasi sobrang daming ganap sa museum na ito, aside sa may mga spot na sobrang haba ng pila. But super worth ito for me. Definitely, babalikan ko ito kapag nakapag Korea ako ulit,” said Jeman.
Travel tip, make sure to always charge your batteries. Jeman said that taking footages of the sceneries will definitely drain your camera batteries as all are photo-worthy.
“Arte Museum is actually Korea’s largest immersive media exhibition with a grand space of 4,600sqm and 10-meters height. There are 10 new, colorful media art exhibitions through a mixture of light and sounds. It’s surrounded with huge mirrors kaya mas malaki siya tignan pa lalo. Ubusan ng battery kapag nag picture at video shoot ka dito,” he said.
View this post on Instagram
The South Korean Embassy in Manila announced on May 31 that nationals of Indonesia, Mongolia, Vietnam and Philippines may enter South Korea visa-free, as long as they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, book a tour program arranged by one of eight designated travel agencies, and are scheduled to fly in and out via Yangyang International Airport on the same flight as their tour group.
The visa-free entry allows Filipino tourists to travel only in Gangwon Province, where Yangyang Airport is located, and the Seoul Metropolitan Area. Tourists will be allowed to stay for 15 days.