From PH to South Korea: Pinoy shares experience in first visa-free flight

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Clark International Airport (CIA) has announced the success of its first flight to South Korea through the Fly Gangwon airline last June 25.
Previously, they have announced that Filipinos can fly and visit Gangwon and Seoul City Center visa free under the Visa Waiver Program.
In a post by CIA, Mr. Kim Seung Hyun, CRK Station Manager for Fly Gangwon, shared how they are “excited to provide Philippine passengers, a chance of traveling to (South) Korea, without visa certification and entry permit.”
LIPAD CEO Ms. Bi Yong Chungunco said, “Today, we are hopeful that our passengers will enjoy the beautiful countryside of South Korea, as well as the bustling city of Seoul.”
One of the Filipinos to experience the first visa-free flight from CIA to Yangyang, Gangwon in South Korea last June 25 is Jeman Bunyi Villanueva from Bacoor, Cavite. 
Jeman shared that he had always wanted to visit Korea which is why he took the opportunity as soon as the Visa Waiver Program was announced.
“I was planning on visiting Korea in 2019 but the pandemic happened. Now that it’s somehow safe to travel again, and luckily Korea Tourism opens it door with a FREE VISA so I immediately grabbed this opportunity. If there’s any good reason why you should try this is because we know how hard it is to get a visa when traveling abroad.” said Jeman in an interview with TFT.
Jeman at the Clark international Airport
He shared that it was also his first time to visit Korea and was happy to experience the visa-free travel.
“First time ko mag Korea and I enjoyed it so much kaya gusto ko bumalik doon para ma experience yung winter [or] snow naman,” said Jeman.
Photo of Jeman in the Yongpong Resort, South Korea
“As a first timer in Korea, it’s best that you go with a group tour first so you can familiarize yourself with it on your next visit. Our tour guide is nice and explained everything we need to know in Korea,” he shared.
Jeman traveled to Korea with the help of FAMYA Travel Corporation – one of the designated travel agencies of South Korea
Jeman also shared that he enjoyed Korean food – especially the side dishes.
“One thing I like when I travel is I get to try their authentic local cuisines. In Korea, madalas ng na try ko eh puro side dishes, as in unlimited side dishes. So every time na bitin yung main dish kasi for sharing siya, nilulubos talaga namin yung side dishes,” captioned Jeman in his post sharing his S.Korea experience.
Photo courtesy of: Jeman Villanueva

During his trip, he also visited the Hani Lavander Farm.

“Every June, the areas around Eocheon-ri in Goseong-gun are covered with the purple lavender fields. During this season, many local and international visitors attend the annual Goseong Lavender Festival,” shared Jeman.

“In Gangwon, you can find some of the film locations of popular Koreanovela “Goblin” and “Winter Sonata”, and BTS’ album cover shoots. But my favorite is the ARTE Museum in Gangwon Province, South Korea and this is now my favorite museum to date! One hour is not enough to stroll kasi sobrang daming ganap sa museum na ito, aside sa may mga spot na sobrang haba ng pila. But super worth ito for me. Definitely, babalikan ko ito kapag nakapag Korea ako ulit,” said Jeman.

Travel tip, make sure to always charge your batteries. Jeman said that taking footages of the sceneries will definitely drain your camera batteries as all are photo-worthy.

“Arte Museum is actually Korea’s largest immersive media exhibition with a grand space of 4,600sqm and 10-meters height. There are 10 new, colorful media art exhibitions through a mixture of light and sounds. It’s surrounded with huge mirrors kaya mas malaki siya tignan pa lalo. Ubusan ng battery kapag nag picture at video shoot ka dito,” he said.

 

The South Korean Embassy in Manila announced on May 31 that nationals of Indonesia, Mongolia, Vietnam and Philippines may enter South Korea visa-free, as long as they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, book a tour program arranged by one of eight designated travel agencies, and are scheduled to fly in and out via Yangyang International Airport on the same flight as their tour group.

The visa-free entry allows Filipino tourists to travel only in Gangwon Province, where Yangyang Airport is located, and the Seoul Metropolitan Area. Tourists will be allowed to stay for 15 days.

Fly Gangwon’s flight 4V 215 | 216, flies every Tuesday and Saturday with additional flights every Monday and Thursday.

