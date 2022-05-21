GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi’s Taif Rose Festival breaks Guinness World Record

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar2 hours ago

The Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia proudly shared online that they now hold the Guinness World Record for ‘the largest flower basket in the world.’ Previously, Singapore holds the record for their display of ‘Singapore Rose Basket’ last 2018.

Screen Shot 2022 05 21 at 2.52.58 PM

The ‘Taif Rose Basket’ is one of the highlights of their Taif Rose Festival in Jeddah. Crafted by more than 190 people, the basket contained around 26 variety of roses, making an 84,450-rose bouquet. The rose basket took a total of 168 working hours to prepare.

moc saudi

It measured 12.129 meters in length, 7.98 meters in width, and 1.297 meters in height compared to the Singaporean basket which measured 9.47 meters in length, 6 meters in width and 1.2 meters in height.

The event started on May 6 and concluded yesterday with nearly 1 million visitors this year. Throughout the two week-event, they have more than 50 live performances and creative displays.

Taif rose is especially prized in the perfume industry, being the source of irresistible fragrances of Givenchy, Chanel and Jimmy Choo.

moc saudi2 saudi rose

Tags
Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Dark Prevent Coronavirus Facebook Post

DOH confirms first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.4 from a Filipino citizen who flew in from Middle East

1 min ago
Add a heading 3

Model and Beauty queen shares message of positivity after accident ruined her face

4 hours ago
Monkeypox Abu Dhabi Health

UAE health department issues public alert on monkeypox outbreak

5 hours ago
Add a heading e1653117623919

Viral: Mom raises awareness after losing 4 years old daughter to Type 1 diabetes

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button