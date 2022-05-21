Saudi’s Taif Rose Festival breaks Guinness World Record

The Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia proudly shared online that they now hold the Guinness World Record for ‘the largest flower basket in the world.’ Previously, Singapore holds the record for their display of ‘Singapore Rose Basket’ last 2018.

The ‘Taif Rose Basket’ is one of the highlights of their Taif Rose Festival in Jeddah. Crafted by more than 190 people, the basket contained around 26 variety of roses, making an 84,450-rose bouquet. The rose basket took a total of 168 working hours to prepare.

It measured 12.129 meters in length, 7.98 meters in width, and 1.297 meters in height compared to the Singaporean basket which measured 9.47 meters in length, 6 meters in width and 1.2 meters in height.

The event started on May 6 and concluded yesterday with nearly 1 million visitors this year. Throughout the two week-event, they have more than 50 live performances and creative displays.

Taif rose is especially prized in the perfume industry, being the source of irresistible fragrances of Givenchy, Chanel and Jimmy Choo.