BREAKING: Saudi Arabia reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 1012 

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reported 112 new coronavirus disease or COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1012.

The Saudi Health Ministry has announced on Wednesday its second death related to the virus. The victim was an elderly man who lives in Mecca, according to Health Spokesperson Mohammed Abudul Ali.

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Azis has implemented stringent measures to contain the spread of the virus, including the implementation of partial curfew in longer hours in Medina, Mecca and Riyadh.

The kingdom hopes that these stringent new regulations will protect the health and safety of citizens and residents.

Residents from thirteen regions are prohibited from exiting their region or moving to another region. Residents from Medina, Mecca and Riyadh, meanwhile, are not allowed to go out of their cities. In addition, residents from other areas are banned from entering the three cities.