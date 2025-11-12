Seafood, salads & smiles — here’s what Marrybrown is serving this November!

This November, Marrybrown is bringing something special to the table with Hooked on Seafood, all about that fresh-from-the-sea flavor that’ll make your taste buds happy.

Start with our fan favorites like the crispy Shrimp Meal, juicy Fish Burger, or those tender Fish Strips. Feeling extra hungry? Go for the Seafood Mix Platter, packed with shrimp, fish, and calamari, all cooked the Marrybrown way. You can even have it in a burger, wrap, or with rice, whatever hits the spot.

And since Dubai is all about fitness this month, we’re keeping things light with our Salad Sensation deal. Pick a Caesar or Tropical Salad for just AED 10, and upgrade your meal with a fresh orange juice for AED 5 to keep you feeling fresh, healthy, and full of energy.

Now here’s the fun part: dine-in and win!

When you visit any Marrybrown outlet across the UAE, just scan the code on your table for a chance to win a meal for two, with cookies and coffee included. Yalla, bring your favorite person and make it a treat.

Not in the mood to go out? No worries, we’ve got you covered!

Order from marrybrownuae.com and get free delivery plus a bonus piece of chicken on your first order using the code MBNEW. Whether it’s a chill movie night or a quick lunch break, your favorite Marrybrown meal is just a few taps away, hot and crispy, just how you like it.

And guess what, your limited-time favorites are still here for a bit longer. Try the Diwali Butter Chicken Wrap with its coriander twist for AED 15, the Halloween Sweet Potato Fries for AED 6, and the Pesto Spaghetti with Chicken Strips Meal for AED 20. They’re back for a short time, so grab them while you can.

So many reasons to drop by Marrybrown this November. Good vibes, great food, and flavor in every bite.

Marrybrown UAE. The Ultimate Chicken Experience.