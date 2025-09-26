Edge Creekside Hotel delivers the coolest city escape of the summer season 

As summer reaches its peak, Edge Creekside Hotel, nestled along the scenic Dubai Creek, invites guests to escape the heat and discover fresh flavors across its trio of distinctive culinary destinations, Hub Café, Halo Halo, and the Pool Bar. With thoughtfully refreshed menus, each outlet provides a perfect summer retreat indoors, combining comfort, creativity, and international inspiration.

Hub Café – A Cozy Coffee & Comfort Food Retreat

The Hub Café is the go-to escape for those looking to enjoy coffee culture in a relaxed indoor setting. The new menu introduces wholesome and comforting favorites like the Turkey Ham & Cheese Croissant, Club Sandwich, and Cajun Spicy Chicken Sandwich, alongside lighter options such as Greek Salad or Thai Shrimp Salad. Hub has also introduced a new dessert menu, which will be displayed depending on the day. Paired with freshly brewed coffee, smoothies, and shakes, Hub Café is the perfect place to recharge—whether for a morning kickstart or an afternoon catch-up.

Halo Halo – A Colorful Asian-Inspired Feast

Halo-Halo, named after the Philippines’ iconic layered dessert, celebrates the vibrancy of Asian flavors with a contemporary, international twist. The newly launched menu features signature favorites such as Chicken and Cashew nut, Beef Kare-Kare, and Butter Chicken, alongside refreshing lighter bites and sharing plates designed for every palate. For dessert, the undisputed highlight is the Halo-Halo Special—a vibrant medley of crushed ice, sweet beans, tropical fruits, and leche flan—perfect for cooling down in the summer heat.

Pool Bar – Light, Fresh & Refreshing by the Water

The Pool Bar offers a breezy, shaded escape where guests can relax with refreshing drinks and summer-perfect bites. Highlights from the updated menu include the Thai Shrimp Salad, Beef Sliders with Fries ideal for sharing poolside. Guests can sip on handcrafted mocktails, fresh juices, or smoothies while cooling off without ever stepping into the sun.

“At Edge Creekside Hotel, we’re always looking for ways to elevate the guest experience,” said Roger Nader, General Manager of Edge Creekside Hotel. “These refreshed menus not only showcase a variety of global and regional flavors but also create the perfect settings for our guests to enjoy summer indoors, away from the heat, without compromising on taste or atmosphere.”

Whether it’s a leisurely coffee and sandwich at Hub Café or a refreshing poolside meal at the Pool Bar, Edge Creekside Hotels’ culinary destinations offer something for every palate and occasion—making them the ultimate summer escapes in the city.

Experience a new edge of comfort in Dubai—book your city escape today. Visit www.edgehotels.com or call 800-526624 to reserve your stay at Edge Creekside Hotel, where elevated design meets everyday ease in the heart of the city.

