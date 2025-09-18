FoodTFT Reach

Chinese Star Restaurant opens new Satwa branch with Hong Gourmet Hypermarket

Chinese Star Restaurant is raising the culinary bar in Satwa with the opening of its newest branch, now bigger and better, alongside the brand-new Hong Gourmet Hypermarket. Located in the Al Hudaiba Building, opposite Al Hana Center, the new venue promises an elevated dining and shopping experience for Dubai’s food enthusiasts.

The expanded restaurant offers a wide selection of Asian flavors, including a Sushi Bar, Hot Pot, authentic Asian cuisine, BBQ, Dim Sum, and specialty drinks. Guests can enjoy a complete gastronomic experience in a vibrant, modern setting designed for families, friends, and food lovers alike.

Adding to the excitement, the Hong Gourmet Hypermarket brings an extensive range of authentic Asian products under one roof. From Japanese, Chinese, and  Korean snacks and frozen goods to skincare products, customers can shop for high-quality items that bring the taste and feel of Asia directly to their homes.

The grand opening event is set for October 10, 2025, and includes a special Lucky Draw promotion. For every AED 25 spent, customers receive an entry for a chance to win food vouchers worth up to AED 500, making it a perfect time to explore both the restaurant and the hypermarket’s offerings.

Whether dining in or shopping for premium Asian products, the Chinese Star Restaurant – Satwa Branch and Hong Gourmet Hypermarket provide a one-stop destination for authentic flavors and exciting finds.

