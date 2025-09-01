Enjoy luxury dining by the waterfront at L’Avenue Restaurant in Ras Al Khaimah

Experience a luxurious waterfront dining experience at Ras Al Khaimah’s newest restaurant!

Discover L’Avenue Restaurant, Ras Al Khaimah’s newest waterfront gem where Filipino food lovers can enjoy premium cuisine against a backdrop of shimmering waters. Located along the serene Julphar Avenue, every meal comes with a view that makes dining feel like a special occasion without the hefty price tag.

Enjoy the relaxing breeze or the sunset view while savoring Mediterranean-fusion cuisine that is premium yet affordable, with a focus on grilled favorites. Think succulent lamb chops, juicy steaks, fresh seafood, and perfectly cooked salmon—all crafted to deliver bold flavors and a memorable dining experience. Whether it’s a stylish business lunch, a weekend brunch, or an intimate private celebration, L’Avenue offers something for every occasion.

L’Avenue sources locally whenever possible, embracing freshness, seasonality, and sustainability. From farm-fresh produce to premium cuts and carefully selected global spices, every component is chosen to bring rich, unforgettable flavors to the table.

Adding a creative touch to the dining experience, L’Avenue collaborates with Wels Gallery to showcase select artworks, merging fine dining with artistic expression. Here, Filipino diners can enjoy not just great food but also a cultural and artistic ambiance that makes every visit feel special.

“L’Avenue was envisioned as more than a restaurant; it’s a curated escape where exceptional food, unforgettable moments, and cultural appreciation come together by the water,” said founder and CEO Alvin Aliviano.

Whether you’re treating yourself, celebrating a milestone, or simply enjoying a meal with a view, L’Avenue offers a waterfront experience that feels both luxurious and welcoming, turning every visit into a memory worth repeating.

Visit L’Avenue:

📍 Julphar Avenue, Shop #17, Al Hisn Road, Ras Al Khaimah

🕒 Mon–Fri: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm | Sat & Sun: 9:00 am – 11:00 pm

📞 +971 05 857 60310

🚚 Delivery available via Talabat