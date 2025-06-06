FoodTFT Reach

Dunkin’ celebrates Philippines National Day with sweet offers across the UAE

From Tuesday, 10 June to Thursday, 12 June, Dunkin’ is celebrating the Philippines National Day across all their stores in the UAE with limited-time offers you’ll love: Buy 6 donuts and get 6 FREE, or enjoy a FREE donut with any beverage you purchase. Join the celebration by visiting any Dunkin’ store in the UAE and make the most of these sweet deals!

Proud to be part of the UAE community since 1997, Dunkin’ is your go-to destination for freshly brewed coffee, iced beverages, delicious donuts, and an all-day menu of breakfast, sandwiches, and more. At Dunkin’, we’re dedicated to creating joyful moments with every cup we pour and every bite you take. Whether it’s your morning coffee or a mid-day treat, we aim to make each moment feel a little brighter, a little warmer, and a lot more delicious!

Celebrate with us and don’t miss your chance to enjoy these special deals – available for three days only!

