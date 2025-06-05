FoodTFT Reach

Rebisco brings home closer this Independence Day for Filipinos in the UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report37 mins ago

Every June 12, Filipinos around the world commemorate Independence Day – a celebration of the Philippines’ freedom from colonial rule in 1898. This historic event is a powerful reminder of the country’s enduring spirit and love for liberty.

For overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), it holds deep significance as it connects them to their roots and fuels their pride in being Filipino, even while living and working abroad.

Rebisco is more than just a snack brand as it is a beloved part of Filipino culture and has been a staple in households for generations, offering comfort and familiarity with every bite.

Its continued presence in the UAE and across the globe brings a sense of home to Filipinos abroad, allowing them to stay connected to their culture and childhood memories through the Rebisco snacks that they grew up with.

Filipinos in the UAE can enjoy their favorite Rebisco snacks, thanks to their availability in leading supermarkets across the country through the efforts of Shankar Trading Company (STC), ensuring that Rebisco continues to be a delicious reminder of home for the Filipino community in the UAE.

