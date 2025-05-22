Tapa King UAE x Avocadoria: A cool summer treat for avocado lovers!

Tapa King UAE has just made summer a whole lot sweeter!

Tapa King has teamed up with Avocadoria.ph, the iconic Filipino dessert brand, to bring a delicious twist to their menu with a lineup of creamy, avocado-based treats. Marking its debut in the UAE, Avocadoria’s best-selling desserts were just launched at Tapa King Al Ghurair Centre—bringing a refreshing new flavor experience to Filipino food lovers!

Chill out with Avocadoria delights

The star of the collaboration is the Avocado Lover, a rich and creamy avocado soft serve topped with chewy pearls, crunchy biscuits, roasted nuts, fresh avocado chunks, and mixed seeds—perfect for true avocado fans. For those looking to beat the heat, the Avocado Shake offers a velvety blend of ripe avocados, while the Naked Ice Cream serves up pure avocado bliss without the extra toppings.

Bringing health benefits into a dessert, Czarina Sevilla, founder of Avocadoria, emphasized the unique appeal of their avocado-based creations.

“Ma-e-enjoy mo na si Tapa King hindi lang as main food but with dessert already,” said Sevilla. “Dito kasi sa Dubai or in the foreign countries, they like avocado not as a dessert. They like avocado for avocado toast, an appetizer, or salad. Avocadoria.ph will be the one to introduce na hindi lang through that way masarap kainin si avocado, but best to eat siya as a dessert.”

Exclusively at Tapa King UAE

This exciting collaboration is exclusively available at select Tapa King branches: Al Ghurair Centre and Ibn Battuta Mall in Dubai, as well as Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi. Brought to the UAE by Landmark Zenath (LMZ) Group, the exclusive franchisee of Tapa King UAE, this partnership is set to attract both Filipino and international audiences.

“It’s healthy, it’s tasty, and it reminds you of home. I think Avocadoria is the best product to collaborate with Tapa King,” said Mr. Deen Sadiq, Group Director of LMZ.

Don’t miss the chance to taste this cool summer combo! Visit your nearest Tapa King branch.