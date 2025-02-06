Celebrate love across Radisson Blu Hotels this Valentine’s Day

Radisson Blu Hotels invite you to make this Valentine’s Day truly special with a variety of romantic experiences tailored for every couple. From rooftop dining under the stars and intimate creekside dinners to Italian indulgence and private cabana experiences, each venue offers a unique way to celebrate love. Whether you prefer a luxurious staycation, a gourmet dining experience, or even an Anti-Valentine’s night with friends, Radisson Blu Hotels have something for everyone. Indulge in specially curated menus, exquisite grape pairings, and elegant ambiance, ensuring an unforgettable evening.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day at Creek View Lounge, where romance meets breathtaking views. Perched along the shimmering Dubai Creek, enjoy a magical evening under the stars, with the glistening lights of The Frame and Burj Khalifa setting the perfect backdrop. Toast with bubbles, savor exquisite bites, and bask in the beauty of roses as the gentle UAE winter breeze enhances the charm of your night.

Venue: Creek View Lounge

Date: 14 February 2025, Friday

Timing: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Couple’s Special Rate:

AED 399 with soft beverage

AED 499 with house beverages

All inclusive of welcome bubbles and roses

Per person rates are available

Reservations: Call +971 56 548 8238 / +971 4 205 7033 or email [email protected]

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City

Valentine’s Day at Certo

Celebrate love in true Italian style with a specially curated Valentine’s menu. Enjoy homemade Italian dishes in a romantic ambiance.

Venue: Certo, West Tower

Date: 14 February 2025, Friday

Timing: 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Couple’s Rate:

AED 549 per couple with selected beverages and a welcome aperitif

AED 449 per couple with soft beverages

Reservations: Call +971 4 366 9187 or email [email protected]

Anti-Valentine’s Night at Icon Sports Bar

Embrace your independence or spend the evening with friends at Icon Sports Bar’s Anti-Valentine’s Night. A playful twist on the usual love-filled celebrations with cheeky cocktails and good vibes.

Venue: Icon Sports Bar

Date: 14 February 2025, Friday

Timing: 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM

Special Offer:

Cocktails at AED 14 each, featuring creations like:

It Just Wasn’t “Mint” to Be

Love Stinks

Wine is My Valentine

Cupid is Stupid

Reservations: Call +971 4 366 9137 or email [email protected]

Radisson Blu, Dubai Damac Hills

Indulge in an unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience at ISSEI. Savor a specially curated three-course menu, perfectly paired with a bottle of grapes, as you enjoy a romantic roof deck experience. To make the evening even more special, all female guests will receive a beautiful red rose as a token of love.

Venue: Issei

Date: 14 February 2025, Friday

Couple’s Rate: AED 699

Reservations: Call +971 4 879 1111

Radisson Blu Hotel Ajman

It is that time of the year again when love is in the air! Make it an unforgettable experience with your loved someone by booking our romantic staycations and special dinner offers at Filini and The Deck Pool Bar at Radisson Blu Hotel Ajman.

Valentine Staycation

Looking for a romantic escape? Sounds sweet! Book our LOVE package which includes one-night stay with 4-course set menu dinner at Filini and selected spa treatment.

Special Rate: From AED 1,379 per couple

Reservations: Call +971 56 168 1323

Filini

Celebrate love at our Italian Restaurant, Filini. With romantic ambiance, cosy vibes, live band music and savoury Italian food, we will guarantee a night to remember. Couples will surely enjoy our Valentine’s tasting menu that features oysters, salmon, fillet mignon, and pan-seared cod fillet. The meal ends on a sweet note with a specially crafted Valentine’s dessert. This is not everything! Special gifts will be given to every lady, for free!

Venue: Filini

Date: 14 February 2025, Friday

Timing: 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Couple’s Rate: starting AED 289

Reservations: Call +971 56 168 1323

Deck Pool Bar

If you prefer a private dinner under the stars then this other deal is for you! The Deck Pool Bar offers a romantic dinner cocooned in the privacy of a poolside cabana surrounded by red roses and candles. Tuck into our 4-course set menu with your beloved one and indulge in the Chef’s signature dishes. February 14th & 15th from 6 PM – 11 PM.

Venue: Deck Pool Bar

Date: 14 and 15 February 2025

Timing: 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Reservations: Call +971 56 168 1323

Jazz Lounge

Are you single on Valentine’s Day? You are not alone. Join us to celebrate and embrace your single status at Jazz Lounge. Two-hours of selected drinks served with snacks platter for only AED 169 per single person.

Venue: Deck Pool Bar

Date: 14 and 15 February 2025

Timing: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Price: AED 169 per platter per person

Reservations: Call +971 56 168 1323