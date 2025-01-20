NutriAsia kicks off 2025 with flavorful Max’s Style Fried Chicken recipe

NutriAsia’s cooking show, “Masarap at Masayang Kwentuhan with NutriAsia,” started 2025 with a bang as host Romer Tesado welcomed a special guest, Cami Manalo, to share a delicious Filipino dish—Max’s Style Fried Chicken.

Before getting into the cooking, Romer asked Cami, a writer and newlywed, about her marriage and how she cooks for her husband. “Everything feels very new,” Cami shared. She’s grateful, though, because her mother-in-law’s recipes always include Nutri-Asia products. These Filipino staples are widely available in Dubai, so she can recreate the authentic taste of home in every dish.

“Kuhang-kuha na niya yung timpla, kung ilang cup ng toyo yung ilalagay mo, so kahit dito, dalang dala mo yung taste from home,” she added.

Without further ado, Cami began by sharing the ingredients needed for the Max’s Style Fried Chicken recipes, which consist of one whole chicken, three cups of cooking oil, one tablespoon of cracked black pepper, four cloves of garlic, one quartered onion, three bay leaves, one bunch of spring onions, one stalk of lemongrass, water for boiling the chicken, and some salt to taste.

She also offered helpful tips for making the chicken even more flavorful, like pounding the lemongrass before placing it inside the chicken.

Next, they submerged the chicken in water, added the remaining ingredients, and brought it to a boil for 20 minutes to infuse the flavors. Romer remarked on the simplicity of the recipe, noting that it was as easy as combining all the ingredients in the pot and boiling them, making it a perfect recipe for those with busy schedules.

After 20 minutes, they carefully took the chicken out of the boiling water and patted it dry, also removing the lemongrass from the inside. With the Datu Puti Patis in hand, Cami shared that she uses three tablespoons of the fish sauce to enhance the flavor of the fried chicken, giving it that irresistible ‘umami’ kick. Romer joined in, helping to massage the Datu Puti Patis evenly into the chicken for maximum flavor.

In a separate pot, the duo poured three cups of oil and heated it until it was hot enough for frying. Once ready, they carefully placed the chicken into the pot and began frying it to golden perfection. The dish product was a beautifully crispy fried chicken, paired with the perfect Filipino-style dips.

While enjoying the meal, Cami prepared two delightful dipping options for the fried chicken: Mang Tomas All-Purpose Sarsa and UFC ‘Tamis Anghang’ Banana Sauce. Both sauces added a perfect touch of sweetness that beautifully complemented the savory flavor of the chicken.

With NutriAsia’s promise of bringing Pinas-Sarap, Pinas-Saya to every household, this episode set the tone for more flavorful, heartwarming moments in the year ahead. The Max’s Style Fried Chicken recipe is an easy cook for newlyweds who want their loved ones to feel special.