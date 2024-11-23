Air-Fried Lechon Manok: The Perfect Dish for Pre-Winter Salo-Salo

It’s only a couple of weeks until the end of November, and with it comes the joyful holiday festivities and the celebration of the winter season in the UAE. As the temperatures drop and the air turns crisp, it’s the perfect time to gather with family and friends for cozy get-togethers.

Making these gatherings more special is, of course, the food. And with the help of modern cooking tools such as air fryers, whipping up delicious meals has become more convenient and enjoyable.

In this month’s episode of “Masarap at Masayang Kwentuhan with NutriAsia,” host Romer Tesado invited Giovanni Ocampo Jr., a certified divemaster, entrepreneur, and volunteer, to share his Air-Fried Lechon Manok recipe.

According to Giovanni, this is the easiest chicken to cook, as most of its ingredients are readily available in Filipino households.

“Itong Air-Fried Lechon Manok is go-to recipe rin namin especially pag may mga occasion kasi sobrang dali lang niyang lutuin. Napakadali lang ding dalhin kaya perfect siya for picnics or campings lalo ngayong taglamig na,” he said.

To make the dish, they needed 1 whole chicken, along with the marinade ingredients: 1 teaspoon of ground pepper, 1 teaspoon of onion powder, 1 teaspoon of garlic pepper, ½ cup of water, 1 teaspoon of salt, 3 bay leaves, 6 cloves of crushed garlic, and 2 sliced onions. For that smokey Filipino flavor, they combined these with ½ cup of Datu Puti Soy Sauce, ¼ cup of Datu Puti Vinegar, and 1 tablespoon of Datu Puti Oysterrific Oyster Sauce. Additionally, they had 1 bunch of spring onion leaves for the stuffing.

“Nanunuot talaga ‘yung flavor pagka-minarinate mo gamit ‘tong mga Datu Puti products,” said Romer, to

which Giovanni instantly agreed.

Giovanni said that it’s best to marinate the chicken overnight. However, Romer offered an alternative – massage the chicken with the marinade to allow the flavors to soak in. They then stuffed the chicken with some spring onion leaves and onions before placing it in the air fryer.

While waiting for the lechon manok to cook, Giovanni shared stories about his life in the UAE as an OFW, entrepreneur, and professional diver, as well as his family’s fondness for picnics and camping activities.

After a few moments, the air fryer signaled that the chicken was ready. They carefully removed the golden-brown lechon manok, its skin perfectly crispy and inviting, with an aroma that smelled amazing thanks to the perfect blend of Datu Puti Soy Sauce, Datu Puti Vinegar, and Datu Puti Oysterrific Oyster Sauce. To enhance their dipping experience, they also had Mang Tomas All-Purpose Sauce and UFC Tamis Anghang Banana Sauce.

With NutriAsia, easy-to-cook recipes transform into flavorful delights that bring people together. The combination of quality ingredients, such as Datu Puti sauces, elevates everyday meals, making them not only

simple to prepare but also rich in taste. Indeed, with the right products, anyone can create

a delicious feast that celebrates Filipino culinary traditions, whatever the season.