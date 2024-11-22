STREATS brings authentic Filipino flavors to UAE night markets

Discover a slice of the Philippines in the UAE with STREATS, serving authentic flavors that give a nostalgic taste of home for Filipinos.

Since its launch, STREATS has become a culinary gem across three of the UAE’s most popular night markets: the Winter Night Market in Al Rigga and the Al Barsha Night Market both in Dubai, as well as the Al Nahda Bazaar in Sharjah.

Dubai and Sharjah’s night markets have provided the perfect setting for STREATS to recreate the feel of a true Filipino street food experience.

“At STREATS, you can expect an authentic ‘streets’ vibe. Our theme is Kanto Style Pares, which mirrors the bustling street-side eateries commonly found on the corners of the Philippines. It’s a casual, lively atmosphere that brings a slice of Filipino street culture to Dubai,” Kurt Villaruz, owner of STREATS, said.

The Putok Batok Pares has become an instant favorite among its customers, featuring a mix of beef internal organs such as skin, face meat, tripe, and intestine.

For those looking to try something new in Filipino cuisine, the owners recommend their Walastik Kanto Pares & Mami—a Manila-style beef soup with tender cuts of beef and savory broth.

Alongside the dine-in experience, STREATS also offers catering services, from intimate gatherings to large corporate functions, with offerings ranging from local Filipino specialties to international cuisine.

“We hope our customers leave with a sense of nostalgia, adventure, and satisfaction,” Villaruz said. “We aim to deliver a unique experience that celebrates the richness of Filipino cuisine and culture.”