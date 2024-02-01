Experience love and luck at Chinese Star Restaurant with their Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year Offers!

Love is starting to fill the air, and Chinese Star Restaurant is here to offer delectable and budget-friendly meals to celebrate this love month with the people you hold dear!

As the celebration of love coincides with the Lunar New Year, Chinese Star Restaurant will not only serve your favorite Asian dishes but also give you the chance to enjoy them at a discounted price for the whole of February!

Introducing Chinese Star Restaurant Combo Meals—perfect for groups of four, six, and eight. But if you are someone who enjoys feasting by yourself, you can treat yourself a little extra this holiday and indulge in these big meals all to yourself.

The Combo A, good for four people, includes 6pcs hot dragon roll, half chicken with onion oil, fried milk with red bean, mixed seafood hot plate, kankong with garlic, chicken fried rice, and four glasses of plum juice—everything at a discounted price of AED188, which is originally at AED252.

Meanwhile, you can also avail its Combo B meal which is perfect for 6 people. This group meal includes 6pcs dynamite roll and Godzilla roll, half chicken with onion oil, fried milk with red bean, mixed seafood hot plate, kankong with garlic, 6pcs special chicken barbecue, beef with potato, chicken fried rice, and 6pcs of plum juice. This delectable feast is available for only AED238.

Finally, Chinese Star Restaurant’s Combo C meal can be enjoyed by 8 people with the following signature dishes: 4pcs smoked salmon roll, 4pcs crispy California roll, whole chicken with onion oil, fried milk with red bean, mixed seafood hot plate, kankong with garlic, beef with potato, vegetable shao pao, chicken fried rice, rice noodles with beef, and 8 glasses of plum juice—all for AED338.

So, as we welcome the new month and celebrate these special days with our loved ones, let’s consider Chinese Star Restaurant and its promise to provide its customers with mouth-watering and budget-friendly meals that hit us right in the spot!

For more information, you may contact them through the following numbers:

Sharjah Branch:

📞 06 572 0898 | 055 558 5728

📍 King Faisal Street, Al Qasimia, Behind Splash Next To Al Habtoor Tower, Sharjah UAE

Dubai Branch:

📞 04 354 1588 | 052 915 1988

📍 Al Ghurair Centre, Shop F80, First Floor Near Cinema, Deira Dubai UAE