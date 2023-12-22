A season of joy: Al Maya Supermarkets unveil exciting Christmas celebrations

This Christmas, Al Maya Supermarkets, the premier retail supermarket chain in the UAE, is delighted to bring its much-awaited lineup of festive activities and special offers to customers and families. Spearheaded by the Group Director of the Al Maya Group, Mr. Kamal Vachani, the “Share the Joy” initiative will feature spectacular savings on a wide assortment of products, from fresh produce and gourmet treats to holiday decorations and gifts.

Bring your kids to our supermarkets for special appearances by Santa Claus and an array of exciting activities and photo ops. Parents can indulge in our festive treats and culinary creations that will make your gatherings truly unforgettable. We also remain open 24 hours a day to provide unbeatable convenience for customers.

For those who like to get an early start on Christmas shopping, Al Maya Supermarkets has got you covered. Just in time for the holidays, the Christmas Savings offer enables our customers to fill their shopping carts with savings that will bring a smile to all.

Al Maya Supermarkets will also be hosting a series of exciting events and activities to spread the holiday cheer.

To make shopping even more enjoyable, Al Maya Supermarkets will be transformed into a winter wonderland with beautifully decorated Christmas trees, and twinkling lights. Customers will feel the magical atmosphere as they stroll through the aisles, picking out their favourite products and gifts.

At Al Maya Supermarkets, we are committed to making shopping for Christmas enjoyable and convenient. We aim to make this Christmas season truly memorable for our customers. We invite them to join us in celebrating the spirit of the holidays with savings, family time, and festive fun.