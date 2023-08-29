Eat, meat, repeat: Satisfy your BBQ cravings with SMK – Holy SMOKD’s delectable offers!

Craving for some juicy, savory, and tender barbeque? SMK – Holy SMOKD is here to fulfill your dreams of a barbecue night!

SMK – Holy SMOKD is your ultimate destination for mouthwatering barbecue delights, offering an extensive array of smoked meats and sides at an incredibly affordable price. Located at the heart of Dubai, SMK – Holy SMOKD is dedicated to creating unforgettable culinary experiences that blend traditional barbecue techniques with a modern twist.

Upon entering SMK – Holy SMOKD, customers, especially Filipinos, are in for a treat as they are immediately greeted by the distinctive aroma and flavor of sizzling barbecues, setting the tone for an exhilarating dining experience to remember. Their offerings tantalize the palate with a savory essence of smoked meat, artfully infused with the beloved hint of sweetness cherished by Filipinos.

Their USDA-certified halal meat is not roasted, broiled, grilled, or seared — it’s slowly smoked over English oak which allows the meat to tenderize and keep it succulent. The high-quality meats are finished with homemade rubs that enhance the flavor of each cut, then slow-cooked to perfection.

Their menu showcases a variety of specialties, including brisket plates, pastrami plates, ribs plates, chicken buns, and an assortment of side dishes such as mac ‘n’ cheese, fries, smoked wings, and nachos, among others, all perfectly complementing your main course.

But their high-quality meat does not come with a hefty price tag. SMK – Holy SMOKD is committed to ensuring that you can savor culinary-grade meat without breaking the bank. Their offerings boast affordability without compromising on taste or quality.

Yet, beyond their top-notch, budget-friendly meals, SMK – Holy SMOKD takes immense pride in its ability to bring people together. Their backyard barbecue gatherings foster connections among families and friends, giving way to the creation of cherished memories.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a casual get-together with friends, their team is dedicated to making your event truly unforgettable.

Located at Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, SMK – Holy SMOKD welcomes guests from 12 noon to 11 pm, or until they run out of meat!

So what are you waiting for? Head to their restaurant today and treat yourself to an exciting, mouthwatering barbecue experience — the SMK – Holy SMOKD way!

Watch their video here:

