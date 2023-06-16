Indulge in exquisite flavors of Al Nafoora at Coral Dubai Deira Hotel

Experience a culinary journey like no other at Al Nafoora, nestled in the heart of Dubai at Coral Dubai Deira Hotel. Delight in a delectable selection of dishes crafted from the freshest ingredients, offering a diverse array of dining options.

Introducing the Seafood Boodle night, Al Nafoora presents an enticing offer every Friday from 7:00pm to 12:00 midnight. Immerse yourself in a delightful evening of seafood feasting accompanied by free unlimited karaoke.

Filipino food enthusiasts should not miss this exciting deal, priced at AED89 per couple (good for two persons), AED149 per trio (good for three to four persons), and AED249 per quadro (good for four to five persons).

Mohamed Fouad, General Manager of Coral Dubai Deira, emphasizes their commitment to catering to diverse nationalities, stating, “We are trying to target most of the nationalities with different taste whether it’s international, Mediterranean, Arabic, Lebanese, so we have a variety, several tops of other food.”

Adding to the allure of Al Nafoora is Chef Sujith Kattoor, the talented Head Chef of Coral Dubai Deira Hotel. With an innovative selection of dishes, Chef Kattoor aims to captivate the Filipino community in Deira. Embracing the traditional “kamayan” style, the culinary experience is enhanced as sumptuous seafood is served on banana leaves.

Immerse your taste buds in the tantalizing flavors, complemented by special sauces, refreshing beverages, and delectable desserts, all offered at an affordable price.

Don’t miss out on the unforgettable Seafood Boodle night at Al Nafoora, exclusively available at Coral Dubai Deira Hotel. Embark on a gastronomic adventure and indulge in a remarkable dining experience.