Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan tours Gulfood 2023

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, toured the 28th edition of Gulfood — the largest annual global food and beverage sourcing event in the world, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

“Today I toured Gulfood 2023, which has grown from 65 exhibitors in its first edition in 1987 to 5,000 exhibitors in its 28th edition. Gulfood’s emergence as the world’s largest trade show of its kind demonstrates Dubai’s growing role in shaping the future of vital global sectors,” Sheikh Hamdan said in his tweet.

His Highness visited various stands at the exhibition, which has brought together F&B communities from across the world. The 28th edition of the mega event is 30% larger than previous years, with 1,500 of its over 5,000 exhibitors new to the trade show.

The event, being held from February 20-24, features 125 country pavilions and showcases more than 100,000 products. His Highness was briefed at the event about various innovative products displayed by local and international companies and the latest F&B products and services.