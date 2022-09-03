Dubai’s Golden Dragon introduces All-You-Can-Eat Sushi and Dimsum for AED 69

Filipinos love their sushis and dimsum especially when they’re craving for Japanese and Chinese food. So most often then not, they find themselves scouring and searching for the nearest restaurant that will serve siomais, nigiris, tempura, cali maki, and more.

But now, one of Dubai’s first Chinese restaurant is now serving unlimited, All-you-can-eat Sushi and Dim Sum every day!

Golden Dragon, Dubai’s first Chinese restaurant has a historical legacy of more than 4 decades in the emirate. A home to Sushi & Dim Sum fanatics serving a variety Asian specialty from all over Asia, including Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, has been re-designed to tempt and delight all taste buds.

Launches an All-You-Can-Eat Sushi and Dim Sum offer for all the patrons at only AED 69! The colorful sushi delights are complemented by mouthwatering dim sum to keep the taste buds warm and brimming with excitement, eat all you want any day from 4pm to 8pm.

A smorgasbord of flavorful variants of Sushi & dim sums options like the Prawn Tempura Roll to Veg California Roll to Dragon Roll to Salmon California Roll to Salmon Roll to choose from. Not finished yet, go another round with dim sums with melt-in-your-mouth fillings like the Philadelphia Cheese or Edamame or the Homemade Prawn Dumplings

Golden Dragon, the homegrown concept opened its doors in the UAE in 1976 serving Chinese Cuisine for the first time in Dubai. Renowned for its richness and piquancy, the restaurant blends the traditional recipes with a modern twist served alongside stylish interiors, a selection of signature beverages, and flawless table service.

Deal is available all days from 4pm-8pm.

Reservations: 04 357 7022

Website: www.goldendragonme.com

Address: Building – Shop No. 3 – 4, 13th St – off Umm Hurair Road – Oud Metha – Dubai

Instagram: @goldendragonme