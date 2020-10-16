Over 160 delicious Hotpot BBQ delights await Filipinos at Weidao China Hotpot & BBQ Buffet

Whenever Filipinos head out to reward themselves by eating at restaurants in Dubai, they always crave for that delicious, and delightful experience that will make them come back for more.

And while Filipinos are no stranger to hotpot bbq experiences, the Weidao China Hotpot & BBQ Buffet restaurant at the Al Wasl district Building B Shop 11-12-13 in Dubai that’s set to open this October 18 will definitely leave diners with a deliciously fulfilling experience as it fuses both hotpot and BBQ grilling in one sitting!

At Weidao China Hotpot & BBQ Buffet restaurant, Filipinos will be able to find over 160 collections of food items with a spacious, clean and comfortable ambience. Prices are also reasonable with proper distancing and physical fences at each dining table.

Fusing cuisines of Asia together under one roof, Weidao offers a lot of food that is loved by many Filipinos – including the Chinese traditional hotpot, Korean BBQ, Japanese Sushi, and more – which in total, translates to over 160 food selections!

Filipinos will surely enjoy an unforgettable dining experience when they visit Weidao China Hotpot & BBQ Buffet restaurant with its amazing ambience and delicious wide variety of food options.

Weidao China Hotpot & BBQ Buffet restaurant is opening this October 18 at the Al Wasl district Building B Shop 11-12-13 in Dubai so be sure to visit them to relish that uniquely delicious hotpot and BBQ grill delight!

Find Weidao China Hotpot & BBQ Buffet restaurant on Google Maps here: https://goo.gl/maps/KrV2pDY2KtTc5W3f7