Freshly-harvested Pomelos, now available at WeMart

For many Filipinos, eating freshly-harvested fruits is a simple yet fulfilling pleasure. Here in the UAE, WeMart Hypermarket offers a wide variety of the freshest fruits from their farms in the country and from all over the world.

This Fall season is that time of the year for the freshest Pomelos – and WeMart offers not just one, but three different kinds and varieties of Pomelos for shoppers to enjoy.

Here’s a quick look at the freshly-harvested Pomelos available at WeMart:

Sanhong Honey Pomelo. Known as the ‘Three red honey pomelo’, due to its pale pink peel, pinkish sponge layer and rose red flesh. this fruit is filled with nutrients that the body needs including magnesium, calcium, and other vitamins that help the body nurture itself.

White Honey Pomelo. This unique pomelo is has a white sponge layer and fruit pieces, but what makes it special from the others is its nutritional value. This pomelo helps promote digestion by helping to relieve the body of unnecessary grease and oily fat from the food we eat. It also helps lower blood sugar and body fat.

Red Heart Honey Pomelo. This sweet Honey Pomelo is known for its thin skin with tender and juicy fruit pieces. This seedless Pomelo is rich in Vitaminc C and helps to beautify and give your skin a radiant glow.

These pomelos, as well as other fruits and grocery goods from WeMart can now be bought at your nearest WeMart branch. Shoppers who wish to stay home can also order their goods through the

WeMart App.

Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers from WeMart Hypermarket.

WeMart Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Contact Numbers: 04 235 9002 / 055 942 7519

WeMart – Baniyas Branch

Contact Numbers: 04 227 0567 / 052 460 3357

WeMart Hypermarket – Dragon Mart

Contact Numbers: 055 665 9899 / 055 020 32168